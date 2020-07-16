All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated March 27 2020 at 12:10 AM

12264 Trailhead Drive

12264 Trailhead Drive · (941) 462-2894
Location

12264 Trailhead Drive, Manatee County, FL 34211

Price and availability

Amenities

Annual rental townhouse located in the beautiful community of Harmony in Lakewood Ranch. This home offers three bedrooms 2.5 baths plus a two car garage. This lovely two story townhome is situated on a superior lot, with a beautiful lake view. The kitchen has upgraded wood cabinetry, quartz countertops, new back splash and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find a beautiful master bedroom that overlooks a lake with En suite. Upstairs you will also find an additional two bedrooms, guest bath and an upstairs laundry. This home has many upgrades including quartz in the bathrooms and kitchen,upgraded light fixtures, was recently painted throughout with/agreeable grey paint color plus washer and dryer included. Harmony is a beautiful community that offers residents a heated pool, fitness center, playground and Nature walk. Enjoy all the wonderful amenities of living in Lakewood Ranch as well as A-rated schools.more photos coming soon!

Amenities: Community Pool, Community BBQ, Children's Playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

