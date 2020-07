Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in Kingsfield Lakes. Large 4 bedroom home with 3 car GARAGE. House sits on corner lot. Newer carpet and paint Screened lanai, family room off kitchen, large living room and dining area. Eat in space in kitchen. Lawn Care included in rent. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS. Available August 1, 2020. Rental application with credit scores 600 or above.

DUE TO COVID-19 MASKS MUST BE WORN FOR SHOWINGS.