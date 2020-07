The Tiffany At Maitland West

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar community garden conference room fire pit game room guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet

Submerge yourself into our culture. This resort-style, all-inclusive residential apartment community will take care of it all for you. 1-2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature beautiful, modern fixtures and appliances. Grey faux wood tile adorns the kitchen and living spaces. Cabinets that are a gorgeous, modern, two-toned zebra pattern with more storage space than you'd expect. Most units feature floor-to-ceiling, double-sectioned pantry cabinet. Quartz countertops give these apartments a luxurious look and feel!