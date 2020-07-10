All apartments in Maitland
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes

430 E Packwood Ave · (407) 604-7178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Maitland
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL 32751

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit H-H105 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,244

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-A209 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,255

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

Unit G-G106 · Avail. now

$1,277

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 973 sqft

Unit F-F103 · Avail. now

$1,277

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 973 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
pool table
trash valet
Experience the finest apartments in Maitland, Florida at The Q at Maitland. Designed with your individual needs in mind, The Q at Maitland is a perfect blend of classic styling and urban sophistication that offers both the excitement of big-city life and a serene escape from the daily grind. The comforts of home are available in our distinctive apartment homes, offering the best of individual living for any professional-on-the-go. The Qs exceptionally appointed apartments, appealing roster of amenities, and unsurpassed level of service combine to make your perfect home a reality. We hope that you become a longstanding member of our welcoming community, but our flexible lease terms can accommodate any situation with long-term or short-term options. If you are looking for the ultimate in luxury, maintenance-free apartment living in Florida, make your new home The Q at Maitland.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $250 - Two Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $400 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $30 Valet Trash
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $400 - $600
limit: 2
rent: $10/mo
restrictions: Maximum combined weigh limit of 65 lbs. Breed restricted community. Please contact for details
Parking Details: No parking fees.
Storage Details: Climate controlled storage units available $25-$65 per month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes has 9 units available starting at $1,244 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
