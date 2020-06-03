All apartments in Maitland
Maitland, FL
400 Sybelia Avenue
400 Sybelia Avenue

400 Sybelia Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

400 Sybelia Pkwy, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Welcome to 400 North! Stylish One, Two & Three Bedroom Luxury Apartment Living
Located in the heart of Maitland
Our Colony floor plan 1105 sq. ft.
Two Bedroom/Two Bath 3rd floor with gorgeous modern resort style Pool view
Luxury Plank Flooring
Gourmet Inspired Kitchens with soft close cabinets (plenty of storage!)
Energy efficient stainless steel appliances
Full size washer machine & dryer
Double vanity sinks in the master bathroom
Large balcony!
**Current Leasing Special: 1-Month Fee on 13 Month Lease**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Sybelia Avenue have any available units?
400 Sybelia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Sybelia Avenue have?
Some of 400 Sybelia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Sybelia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
400 Sybelia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Sybelia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Sybelia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 400 Sybelia Avenue offer parking?
No, 400 Sybelia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 400 Sybelia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Sybelia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Sybelia Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 400 Sybelia Avenue has a pool.
Does 400 Sybelia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 400 Sybelia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Sybelia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Sybelia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

