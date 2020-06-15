All apartments in Maitland
2641 Legacy Villas Drive

2641 Legacy Villas Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2641 Legacy Villas Dr, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
Beautiful 2br/2ba Visconti Townhome with Garage and Den! - This spacious two-bedroom, two and a half bath 1,280 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland. The town home has carpet in the main living area and volume ceilings for an open and expansive feeling with large windows that allow light to brighten the space. The kitchen overlooks the living and dining rooms and contains a full suite of upgraded appliances including the refrigerator, range, dishwasher, disposal and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Off to the side of the living room is den, which can be used as an office or play room. The two bedrooms are located on the third floor of this town home. The master bedroom is spacious and includes a large walk-in closet and en-suite full bath. The last guest bedroom is just down the hall and has a large walk-in closet and easy access to the full guest bath. Rounding out this wonderful condo is the interior laundry room that includes washer and dryer hook-ups, a two-car garage, and water, sewer and valet trash are included in the rental amount!

Visconti is a gorgeous community centrally located and just minutes from I-4, 408, Winter Park, Altamonte Springs, downtown Orlando, RDV Sportsplex, Maitland Center Business Park, shopping, dining and entertainment. Visconti features incredible amenities including a resort style pool overlooking Lake Shadow, spa, wi-fi access at pool deck, gated community entry, Concierge services, car wash area, laundry area, clubhouse, fitness center, playground and much more! There is ample parking within the community although the HOA does not permit residents to park boats, commercial, or recreational vehicles on the property

Please note, upon approval with our office applicants will also need to apply with the HOA at the cost of $100 per person. If applications are approved by the HOA, this cost is reimbursed as a credit towards rent due on the move-in date.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5039735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

