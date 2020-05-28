All apartments in Maitland
2625 Legacy Villas Drive
2625 Legacy Villas Drive

2625 Legacy Villas Dr · (407) 772-5555
Location

2625 Legacy Villas Dr, Maitland, FL 32751

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2625 Legacy Villas Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
2625 Legacy Villas Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2BR/2BA Visconti Townhome with 2-Car Garage, Den and Washer/Dryer! - This spacious two-bedroom, two bath 1,280 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland. The town home features volume ceilings in the living areas for an open and expansive feeling with large windows that allow light to brighten the space. The kitchen overlooks the living and dining rooms and contains a full suite of appliances including the refrigerator, range, dishwasher, disposal and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Off to the side of the living room is the den- which could be used for an office or a playroom. The bedrooms are located on the third floor of this town home. The master bedroom is spacious and includes a large walk-in closet and en-suite full bath. The guest bedroom is just down the hall and has a large walk-in closet and easy access to the full guest bath. Rounding out this wonderful condo is the interior laundry room that includes a full-size washer and dryer, a two-car garage, and water, sewer and valet trash are included in the rental amount!

Visconti is a gorgeous community centrally located and just minutes from I-4, 408, Winter Park, Altamonte Springs, downtown Orlando, RDV Sportsplex, Maitland Center Business Park, shopping, dining and entertainment. Visconti features incredible amenities including a resort style pool overlooking Lake Shadow, spa, wi-fi access at pool deck, gated community entry, Concierge services, car wash area, laundry area, clubhouse, fitness center, playground and much more! There is ample parking within the community although the HOA does not permit residents to park boats, commercial, or recreational vehicles on the property.

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

Please note, upon approval with our office applicants will also need to apply with the HOA at the cost of $100 per person. If applications are approved by the HOA, this cost is reimbursed as a credit towards rent due on the move-in date.

We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Applicants are required to fill out a separate Pet Application or Support Animal Verification by visiting https://innovativerealtyfl.petscreening.com. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5855724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

