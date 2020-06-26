Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Maitland
Find more places like 2421 Legacy Lake Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Maitland, FL
/
2421 Legacy Lake Dr
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2421 Legacy Lake Dr
2421 Legacy Club Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maitland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2421 Legacy Club Drive, Maitland, FL 32751
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful water front 3 bedroom, 2+1/2 bath, 2 attach car garage town house in Visconti. 1600 square feet approx. stainless steel appliances. Plenty of storage. Agent incentive $400
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5184746)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2421 Legacy Lake Dr have any available units?
2421 Legacy Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Maitland, FL
.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Maitland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2421 Legacy Lake Dr have?
Some of 2421 Legacy Lake Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2421 Legacy Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Legacy Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Legacy Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2421 Legacy Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Maitland
.
Does 2421 Legacy Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2421 Legacy Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 2421 Legacy Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 Legacy Lake Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Legacy Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 2421 Legacy Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2421 Legacy Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 2421 Legacy Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Legacy Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 Legacy Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way
Maitland, FL 32751
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way
Maitland, FL 32751
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt
Maitland, FL 32810
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane
Maitland, FL 32751
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way
Maitland, FL 32810
Similar Pages
Maitland 1 Bedrooms
Maitland 2 Bedrooms
Maitland Apartments with Balcony
Maitland Apartments with Pool
Maitland Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Apopka, FL
Four Corners, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FL
Longwood, FL
Rockledge, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FL
St. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FL
DeLand, FL
Oak Ridge, FL
Celebration, FL
Doctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College
Florida Institute of Technology