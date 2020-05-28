All apartments in Maitland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2309 Shadow View Circle

2309 Shadow View Cir · (407) 772-5555
Location

2309 Shadow View Cir, Maitland, FL 32751

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2309 Shadow View Circle · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1583 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
3BR/2BA Visconti Townhouse with Wood Floors & 2-Car Garage! - This spacious three-bedroom, two and a half bath 1,583 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland. The town home features hard wood flooring in the main living area and volume ceilings for an open and expansive feeling with large windows that allow light to brighten the space. The kitchen overlooks the living and dining rooms and contains a full suite of appliances including the refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, disposal and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Off to the side of the living room is the half bath and one of the spacious guest bedrooms. The other two bedrooms are located on the third floor of this town home. The master bedroom is spacious and includes a large walk-in closet and en-suite full bath. The last guest bedroom is just down the hall and has a large walk-in closet and easy access to the full guest bath. Rounding out this wonderful condo is the interior laundry room that includes washer and dryer hook-ups, a two-car garage, and water, sewer and valet trash are included in the rental amount!

Visconti is a gorgeous community centrally located and just minutes from I-4, 408, Winter Park, Altamonte Springs, downtown Orlando, RDV Sportsplex, Maitland Center Business Park, shopping, dining and entertainment. Visconti features incredible amenities including a resort style pool overlooking Lake Shadow, spa, wi-fi access at pool deck, gated community entry, Concierge services, car wash area, laundry area, clubhouse, fitness center, playground and much more! There is ample parking within the community although the HOA does not permit residents to park boats, commercial, or recreational vehicles on the property.

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

Please note, upon approval with our office applicants will also need to apply with the HOA at the cost of $100 per person. If applications are approved by the HOA, this cost is reimbursed as a credit towards rent due on the move-in date.

Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Applicants are required to fill out a separate Pet Application or Support Animal Verification by visiting https://innovativerealtyfl.petscreening.com. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5814367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Shadow View Circle have any available units?
2309 Shadow View Circle has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 Shadow View Circle have?
Some of 2309 Shadow View Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Shadow View Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Shadow View Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Shadow View Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2309 Shadow View Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2309 Shadow View Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2309 Shadow View Circle does offer parking.
Does 2309 Shadow View Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Shadow View Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Shadow View Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2309 Shadow View Circle has a pool.
Does 2309 Shadow View Circle have accessible units?
No, 2309 Shadow View Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Shadow View Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 Shadow View Circle has units with dishwashers.
