204 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE

Newly renovated 2 bedrooms 2 baths apartment located in Maitland FL! This elegant 2 bed/2 bath property opens up to huge windows and glass sliding doors leading into a spacious, screened-in- balcony showing beautiful views of the lake. All of this is perfectly centered in the middle of the property allowing an abundance of natural lighting that gracefully illuminates the entire home throughout the day. The master bed has its own private entrance to the balcony as well. The master bath offers double sinks, a shower, and bathtub combo, the toilet is privately tucked into its own separate room. The master closet is spacious and offers built-in shelving. The 2nd bedroom is on the other side of the home and has convenient access to the main bathroom. Located near the entrance of the home, is the kitchen with all brand new appliances, double sinks, dishwasher, and modern countertops that compliment the stylish flooring and color scheme throughout. This gorgeous condo comes with convenient access to Lake Maitland, and it's located moments away from various restaurants and grocery stores. Schedule your tour today!