All apartments in Maitland
Find more places like 204 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maitland, FL
/
204 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:23 AM

204 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE

204 Quayside Circle · (407) 207-2220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Maitland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

204 Quayside Circle, Maitland, FL 32751

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 2 bedrooms 2 baths apartment located in Maitland FL! This elegant 2 bed/2 bath property opens up to huge windows and glass sliding doors leading into a spacious, screened-in- balcony showing beautiful views of the lake. All of this is perfectly centered in the middle of the property allowing an abundance of natural lighting that gracefully illuminates the entire home throughout the day. The master bed has its own private entrance to the balcony as well. The master bath offers double sinks, a shower, and bathtub combo, the toilet is privately tucked into its own separate room. The master closet is spacious and offers built-in shelving. The 2nd bedroom is on the other side of the home and has convenient access to the main bathroom. Located near the entrance of the home, is the kitchen with all brand new appliances, double sinks, dishwasher, and modern countertops that compliment the stylish flooring and color scheme throughout. This gorgeous condo comes with convenient access to Lake Maitland, and it's located moments away from various restaurants and grocery stores. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE have any available units?
204 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE have?
Some of 204 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
204 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 204 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 204 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 204 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 204 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 204 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 204 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 204 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 204 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 204 QUAYSIDE CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way
Maitland, FL 32751
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt
Maitland, FL 32810
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane
Maitland, FL 32751
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way
Maitland, FL 32810

Similar Pages

Maitland 1 BedroomsMaitland 2 Bedrooms
Maitland Apartments with BalconyMaitland Apartments with Pool
Maitland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Rockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity