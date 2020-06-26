All apartments in Maitland
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

1818 Shadow View Circle

1818 Shadow View Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1818 Shadow View Cir, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
trash valet
Spacious 2BR/2BA Visconti Townhome with 2-Car Garage and Den! - This spacious two-bedroom, two bath 1,280 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland. The town home features carpet throughout the unit and volume ceilings for an open and expansive feeling with large windows that allow light to brighten the space. The kitchen overlooks the living and dining rooms and contains a full suite of appliances including the refrigerator, range, dishwasher, disposal and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Off to the side of the living room is the den area that could be used as an office or a playroom. The two bedrooms are located on the third floor of this town home. The master bedroom is spacious and includes a large walk-in closet and en-suite full bath. The guest bedroom is just down the hall and has a large walk-in closet and easy access to the full guest bath. Rounding out this wonderful town home is the interior laundry room that includes washer and dryer hook-ups, a two-car garage, and water, sewer and valet trash are included in the rental amount!

Visconti is a gorgeous community centrally located and just minutes from I-4, 408, Winter Park, Altamonte Springs, downtown Orlando, RDV Sportsplex, Maitland Center Business Park, shopping, dining and entertainment. Visconti features incredible amenities including a resort style pool overlooking Lake Shadow, spa, wi-fi access at pool deck, gated community entry, Concierge services, car wash area, laundry area, clubhouse, fitness center, playground and much more! There is ample parking within the community although the HOA does not permit residents to park boats, commercial, or recreational vehicles on the property

Please note, upon approval with our office applicants will also need to apply with the HOA at the cost of $100 per person. If applications are approved by the HOA, this cost is reimbursed as a credit towards rent due on the move-in date.

Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5414956)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 Shadow View Circle have any available units?
1818 Shadow View Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 Shadow View Circle have?
Some of 1818 Shadow View Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 Shadow View Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1818 Shadow View Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 Shadow View Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1818 Shadow View Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1818 Shadow View Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1818 Shadow View Circle offers parking.
Does 1818 Shadow View Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 Shadow View Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 Shadow View Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1818 Shadow View Circle has a pool.
Does 1818 Shadow View Circle have accessible units?
No, 1818 Shadow View Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 Shadow View Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1818 Shadow View Circle has units with dishwashers.

