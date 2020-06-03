All apartments in Maitland
Last updated May 1 2020 at 2:08 PM

1776-455 INDEPENDENCE LANE

1776 Independence Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1776 Independence Ln, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$49 APPLICATION FEE AND ALSO 6 WEEKS FREE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1776-455 INDEPENDENCE LANE have any available units?
1776-455 INDEPENDENCE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1776-455 INDEPENDENCE LANE have?
Some of 1776-455 INDEPENDENCE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1776-455 INDEPENDENCE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1776-455 INDEPENDENCE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1776-455 INDEPENDENCE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1776-455 INDEPENDENCE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 1776-455 INDEPENDENCE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1776-455 INDEPENDENCE LANE offers parking.
Does 1776-455 INDEPENDENCE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1776-455 INDEPENDENCE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1776-455 INDEPENDENCE LANE have a pool?
No, 1776-455 INDEPENDENCE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1776-455 INDEPENDENCE LANE have accessible units?
No, 1776-455 INDEPENDENCE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1776-455 INDEPENDENCE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1776-455 INDEPENDENCE LANE has units with dishwashers.

