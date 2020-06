Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool tennis court trash valet

Beautiful one bedroom located in a beautiful gate community, washer and dryer in unit. Visconti is a resort-style community with all the perks. Located within minutes from I-4, shopping, and all types of restaurants. The amenities includes two pools, fitness center, tennis/basketball court, playground, picnic area and valet trash Monday to Friday. MUST SEE!