1375 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to this amazing and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo. In the lovely subdivision of Viscounti Condos. This apartment comprises of all wood and tile floors. As you walk through the front door you are greeted by the large living/dining/kitchen area. The living room has its own porch overlooking the pond and picnic area. Down the hallway to the two bedrooms with oversized walk in closets and high ceilings. The bathroom is accessible from the hallway but is also connected to one of the bedrooms.