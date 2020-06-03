All apartments in Maitland
Find more places like 1375 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maitland, FL
/
1375 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:17 AM

1375 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE

1375 Lake Shadow Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maitland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1375 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this amazing and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo. In the lovely subdivision of Viscounti Condos. This apartment comprises of all wood and tile floors. As you walk through the front door you are greeted by the large living/dining/kitchen area. The living room has its own porch overlooking the pond and picnic area. Down the hallway to the two bedrooms with oversized walk in closets and high ceilings. The bathroom is accessible from the hallway but is also connected to one of the bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE have any available units?
1375 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1375 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE have?
Some of 1375 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1375 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1375 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maitland.
Does 1375 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1375 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1375 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1375 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1375 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1375 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1375 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1375 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way
Maitland, FL 32751
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way
Maitland, FL 32751
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt
Maitland, FL 32810
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue
Maitland, FL 32751
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane
Maitland, FL 32751
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way
Maitland, FL 32810

Similar Pages

Maitland 1 BedroomsMaitland 2 Bedrooms
Maitland Apartments with BalconyMaitland Apartments with Pool
Maitland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Rockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Institute of Technology