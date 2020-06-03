Welcome home to this amazing and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo. In the lovely subdivision of Viscounti Condos. This apartment comprises of all wood and tile floors. As you walk through the front door you are greeted by the large living/dining/kitchen area. The living room has its own porch overlooking the pond and picnic area. Down the hallway to the two bedrooms with oversized walk in closets and high ceilings. The bathroom is accessible from the hallway but is also connected to one of the bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 1375 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE have?
Some of 1375 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
