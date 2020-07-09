1325 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE 105

Amenities
Upscale Living in a 2/2 Condo in the Beautiful Visconti - Visconti is situated in the heart of Maitland Center, one of Orlando's premier office markets with over 8 million square feet of office space.
This modern style 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo has 1048 sq. ft. of living space featuring:
-Ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathroom areas.
-Full size washer and dryer.
-Screened in patio.
-Brand New carpet and paint throughout.
This prestigious community offers:
-Two resort style swimming pools and spa.
-State of the art fitness center open 24hrs for your convenience.
-Basket ball, tennis, and sand volley ball courts.
-Car wash center
Visconti is only 15 minutes from downtown and only 2 miles from I-4, but once you pass through Visconti's gates, you will feel right at home.
This property is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.
To View other rental properties visit www.bricrealty.com
$50 application fee per adult and deposit based on credit
Additional one-time application fee of $100 per person required by Visconti HOA
Minimum 600 credit score required.
For more information and showing times please contact Lee at (407) 921-0308.
(RLNE3377023)