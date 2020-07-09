All apartments in Maitland
Last updated August 6 2019 at 9:38 AM

1325 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE 105

1325 Lake Shadow Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1325 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Upscale Living in a 2/2 Condo in the Beautiful Visconti - Visconti is situated in the heart of Maitland Center, one of Orlando's premier office markets with over 8 million square feet of office space.
This modern style 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo has 1048 sq. ft. of living space featuring:

-Ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathroom areas.
-Full size washer and dryer.
-Screened in patio.
-Brand New carpet and paint throughout.

This prestigious community offers:

-Two resort style swimming pools and spa.
-State of the art fitness center open 24hrs for your convenience.
-Basket ball, tennis, and sand volley ball courts.
-Car wash center

Visconti is only 15 minutes from downtown and only 2 miles from I-4, but once you pass through Visconti's gates, you will feel right at home.

This property is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.
To View other rental properties visit www.bricrealty.com

$50 application fee per adult and deposit based on credit
Additional one-time application fee of $100 per person required by Visconti HOA
Minimum 600 credit score required.

For more information and showing times please contact Lee at (407) 921-0308.

(RLNE3377023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE 105 have any available units?
1325 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE 105 have?
Some of 1325 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE 105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE 105 currently offering any rent specials?
1325 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE 105 is pet friendly.
Does 1325 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE 105 offer parking?
No, 1325 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE 105 does not offer parking.
Does 1325 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE 105 have a pool?
Yes, 1325 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE 105 has a pool.
Does 1325 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE 105 have accessible units?
No, 1325 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 LAKE SHADOW CIRCLE 105 does not have units with dishwashers.

