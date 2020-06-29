1275 Lake Shadow Circle #13102

Amenities

Beautifully Upgraded 1BR/1BA First Floor Condo with Detached Garage! - This lovely one bedroom, one bath 707 sqft condo is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland. Located on the first floor, the condominium features volume ceilings in the living areas for an open and expansive feeling with the living room opening to a screened in patio through the oversized sliding glass doors. The kitchen overlooks the living and dining rooms and contains a full suite of upgraded appliances including the refrigerator, range, dishwasher, disposal and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. The kitchen features the stone inspired counter tops, white cabinetry, and lovely backsplash for decor. The master bedroom is spacious and includes a large walk-in closet and en-suite full bath. Rounding out this wonderful condo is the interior laundry room that includes hook-ups for a full-sized washer and dryer, additional storage closet on the patio, and water, sewer and valet trash are included in the rental amount. This condo also includes a detached 1-car garage!



Visconti is a gorgeous community centrally located and just minutes from I-4, 408, Winter Park, Altamonte Springs, downtown Orlando, RDV Sportsplex, Maitland Center Business Park, shopping, dining and entertainment. Visconti features incredible amenities including a resort style pool overlooking Lake Shadow, spa, wi-fi access at pool deck, gated community entry, Concierge services, car wash area, laundry area, clubhouse, fitness center, playground and much more! There is ample parking within the community although the HOA does not permit residents to park boats, commercial, or recreational vehicles on the property.



Please note, upon approval with our office applicants will also need to apply with the HOA at the cost of $100 per person. If applications are approved by the HOA, this cost is reimbursed as a credit towards rent due on the move-in date.



We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



