Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:47 AM

1275 Lake Shadow Circle #13102

1275 Lake Shadow Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1275 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
trash valet
Beautifully Upgraded 1BR/1BA First Floor Condo with Detached Garage! - This lovely one bedroom, one bath 707 sqft condo is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland. Located on the first floor, the condominium features volume ceilings in the living areas for an open and expansive feeling with the living room opening to a screened in patio through the oversized sliding glass doors. The kitchen overlooks the living and dining rooms and contains a full suite of upgraded appliances including the refrigerator, range, dishwasher, disposal and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. The kitchen features the stone inspired counter tops, white cabinetry, and lovely backsplash for decor. The master bedroom is spacious and includes a large walk-in closet and en-suite full bath. Rounding out this wonderful condo is the interior laundry room that includes hook-ups for a full-sized washer and dryer, additional storage closet on the patio, and water, sewer and valet trash are included in the rental amount. This condo also includes a detached 1-car garage!

Visconti is a gorgeous community centrally located and just minutes from I-4, 408, Winter Park, Altamonte Springs, downtown Orlando, RDV Sportsplex, Maitland Center Business Park, shopping, dining and entertainment. Visconti features incredible amenities including a resort style pool overlooking Lake Shadow, spa, wi-fi access at pool deck, gated community entry, Concierge services, car wash area, laundry area, clubhouse, fitness center, playground and much more! There is ample parking within the community although the HOA does not permit residents to park boats, commercial, or recreational vehicles on the property.

Please note, upon approval with our office applicants will also need to apply with the HOA at the cost of $100 per person. If applications are approved by the HOA, this cost is reimbursed as a credit towards rent due on the move-in date.

We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5861732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1275 Lake Shadow Circle #13102 have any available units?
1275 Lake Shadow Circle #13102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maitland, FL.
How much is rent in Maitland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maitland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1275 Lake Shadow Circle #13102 have?
Some of 1275 Lake Shadow Circle #13102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1275 Lake Shadow Circle #13102 currently offering any rent specials?
1275 Lake Shadow Circle #13102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1275 Lake Shadow Circle #13102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1275 Lake Shadow Circle #13102 is pet friendly.
Does 1275 Lake Shadow Circle #13102 offer parking?
Yes, 1275 Lake Shadow Circle #13102 offers parking.
Does 1275 Lake Shadow Circle #13102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1275 Lake Shadow Circle #13102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1275 Lake Shadow Circle #13102 have a pool?
Yes, 1275 Lake Shadow Circle #13102 has a pool.
Does 1275 Lake Shadow Circle #13102 have accessible units?
No, 1275 Lake Shadow Circle #13102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1275 Lake Shadow Circle #13102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1275 Lake Shadow Circle #13102 has units with dishwashers.
