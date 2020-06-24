1100 Lake Shadow Cir #2-204

Amenities

Upscale Living in Maitland, Spacious 2/2 Condo Available Today at Visconti! - Visconti is situated in the heart of Maitland Center, one of Orlando's premier office markets with over 8 million square feet of office space.



This modern style 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo have 1,048 sq. ft. of living space featuring:



-Valet Garbage service

-Water Included

-Ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathroom areas.

-Full size washer and dryer.

-Screened in patio.



This prestige community offers:



-Two resort style swimming pools and spa.

-State of the art fitness center open 24hrs for your convenience.

-Basket ball, tennis, and sand volley ball courts.

-Car wash center.



Visconti is only 15 minutes from downtown and only 2 miles from I-4, but once you pass through Visconti's gates, you will feel right at home.



This property is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.



$50 application fee per adult. Additional one time$100 Application fee required by HOA. Minimum of 600 and Higher Credit Score Required.



For more information please contact Lee at (407)-921-0308.



