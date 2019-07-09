Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage on Boca Ciega Bay in Treasure Island. Tile throughout with Carpet in Bedrooms, Open Floor Plan Stunning Morning Sunrise Views. Walk and Bike to Beach, Restaurants, shopping and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE have any available units?
428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE have?
Some of 428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.