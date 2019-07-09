All apartments in Madeira Beach
428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE

428 137th Avenue Circle · No Longer Available
Location

428 137th Avenue Circle, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage on Boca Ciega Bay in Treasure Island. Tile throughout with Carpet in Bedrooms, Open Floor Plan Stunning Morning Sunrise Views. Walk and Bike to Beach, Restaurants, shopping and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE have any available units?
428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE have?
Some of 428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 428 137TH AVENUE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
