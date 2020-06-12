All apartments in Madeira Beach
423 150TH AVENUE

423 150th Ave · (727) 463-7653
Location

423 150th Ave, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1302 · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
pool
Walk to the Beach! Waterfront condo featuring a very spacious split floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen wood cabinets, pantry, newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, inside laundry area, large living room and dining with balcony overlooking the water! The large master suite comes equipped with his and her walk in closets, double vanities and a separate entrance to the balcony. Walk to the beach, shops, or relax poolside. This is a pet friendly complex seconds from the Gulf of Mexico. The Condo offers an in ground pool and elevator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 150TH AVENUE have any available units?
423 150TH AVENUE has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 423 150TH AVENUE have?
Some of 423 150TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 150TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
423 150TH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 150TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 150TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 423 150TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 423 150TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 423 150TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 150TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 150TH AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 423 150TH AVENUE has a pool.
Does 423 150TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 423 150TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 423 150TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 150TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 423 150TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 150TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
