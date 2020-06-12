423 150TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator pool

Walk to the Beach! Waterfront condo featuring a very spacious split floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen wood cabinets, pantry, newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, inside laundry area, large living room and dining with balcony overlooking the water! The large master suite comes equipped with his and her walk in closets, double vanities and a separate entrance to the balcony. Walk to the beach, shops, or relax poolside. This is a pet friendly complex seconds from the Gulf of Mexico. The Condo offers an in ground pool and elevator.