All apartments in Madeira Beach
Find more places like 273 REX PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madeira Beach, FL
/
273 REX PLACE
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:17 PM

273 REX PLACE

273 Rex Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Madeira Beach
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

273 Rex Place, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Great end unit condo for rent in the desirable gated community at Madeira Beach Yacht Club. This 2nd floor 1 bed, 1 bath condo offers many great features like walk-in laundry room, walk-in closet in the bedroom, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Another bonus is a larger balcony due to it being an end unit! The Complex has 2 heated pools, indoor jacuzzi Tub, fitness center, club house, and fishing pier. The Madeira Beach Municipal Complex is right next door which has baseball, basketball, tennis and festivals and concerts. It's walking distance to Madeira Beach, restaurants, shopping, post office, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 REX PLACE have any available units?
273 REX PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 273 REX PLACE have?
Some of 273 REX PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 273 REX PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
273 REX PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 REX PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 273 REX PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 273 REX PLACE offer parking?
No, 273 REX PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 273 REX PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 273 REX PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 REX PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 273 REX PLACE has a pool.
Does 273 REX PLACE have accessible units?
No, 273 REX PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 273 REX PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 273 REX PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 273 REX PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 273 REX PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Madeira Beach 1 BedroomsMadeira Beach 2 Bedrooms
Madeira Beach Apartments with GarageMadeira Beach Apartments with Pool
Madeira Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee