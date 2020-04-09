273 REX PLACE

Amenities

Great end unit condo for rent in the desirable gated community at Madeira Beach Yacht Club. This 2nd floor 1 bed, 1 bath condo offers many great features like walk-in laundry room, walk-in closet in the bedroom, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Another bonus is a larger balcony due to it being an end unit! The Complex has 2 heated pools, indoor jacuzzi Tub, fitness center, club house, and fishing pier. The Madeira Beach Municipal Complex is right next door which has baseball, basketball, tennis and festivals and concerts. It's walking distance to Madeira Beach, restaurants, shopping, post office, and more.