256 144th Ave.
Madeira Beach, FL
256 144th Ave
256 144th Ave

256 144th Avenue · No Longer Available
Madeira Beach
Apartments with Garage
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

256 144th Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9d576de04d ---- After registering at this link, you will receive a lockbox code to enter the home on your own. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1800 which includes the first months rent. Beautiful 1 bed/1 bath beach bungalow. This private oasis is located within walking distance of Madeira Beach. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets from the shaded deck perfect for entertaining and enjoying the evenings. Water is included in the rental price. This will not last. Call today. Blinds Florida Room Large Backyard Plenty Of Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 256 144th Ave have any available units?
256 144th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
Is 256 144th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
256 144th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 144th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 256 144th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 256 144th Ave offer parking?
No, 256 144th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 256 144th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 256 144th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 144th Ave have a pool?
No, 256 144th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 256 144th Ave have accessible units?
No, 256 144th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 256 144th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 256 144th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 256 144th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 256 144th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

