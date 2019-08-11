All apartments in Madeira Beach
Last updated August 11 2019

253 REX PLACE

253 Rex Place · No Longer Available
Location

253 Rex Place, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Cute as can be condo by the sea!! The beach life can be yours every day of the year in this fabulous condo only 2 blocks from Madeira Beach. Walk to the grocery store, convenience store and a plethora of restaurants from the gated community of Madeira Beach Yacht Club. The condo is fully furnished and completely updated with granite countertops and stainless appliances. The living space includes a cozy fireplace and the king sized master suite has a huge sitting area and walk in closet. Enjoy a dip in the pool or a work out in the exercise room on site.
Available beginning August 15th for an annual lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 REX PLACE have any available units?
253 REX PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 253 REX PLACE have?
Some of 253 REX PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 REX PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
253 REX PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 REX PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 253 REX PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 253 REX PLACE offer parking?
No, 253 REX PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 253 REX PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 253 REX PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 REX PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 253 REX PLACE has a pool.
Does 253 REX PLACE have accessible units?
No, 253 REX PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 253 REX PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 253 REX PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 253 REX PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 253 REX PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
