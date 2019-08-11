253 REX PLACE

Amenities
Cute as can be condo by the sea!! The beach life can be yours every day of the year in this fabulous condo only 2 blocks from Madeira Beach. Walk to the grocery store, convenience store and a plethora of restaurants from the gated community of Madeira Beach Yacht Club. The condo is fully furnished and completely updated with granite countertops and stainless appliances. The living space includes a cozy fireplace and the king sized master suite has a huge sitting area and walk in closet. Enjoy a dip in the pool or a work out in the exercise room on site.
Available beginning August 15th for an annual lease.