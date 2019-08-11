253 REX PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Cute as can be condo by the sea!! The beach life can be yours every day of the year in this fabulous condo only 2 blocks from Madeira Beach. Walk to the grocery store, convenience store and a plethora of restaurants from the gated community of Madeira Beach Yacht Club. The condo is fully furnished and completely updated with granite countertops and stainless appliances. The living space includes a cozy fireplace and the king sized master suite has a huge sitting area and walk in closet. Enjoy a dip in the pool or a work out in the exercise room on site.

Available beginning August 15th for an annual lease.