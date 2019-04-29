15376 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful beachfront home for rent on Madeira Beach. This fully furnished 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath home is just steps from the sand with public beach access. Furnishings are optional. Rent includes two assigned parking spaces, water, and garbage. This ground floor end unit is complete with an outdoor patio. The property is gated and has closed-circuit cameras for your safety and security. Shared laundry is located in an outdoor covered closet area at the bottom of the stairs conveniently located outside the front door. Walking distance to the beach, restaurants, shops, and public transportation. Call Owner directly for showings and any questions. Minimum 1-year rental.