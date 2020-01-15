All apartments in Madeira Beach
Madeira Beach, FL
118 131st Ave
Last updated January 15 2020

118 131st Ave

118 131st Ave E · No Longer Available
Location

118 131st Ave E, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Unfurnished 3BR with Garage, walk to Johns Pass - Property Id: 59565

Very Clean and well-maintained end unit town home with private cabana poolside. The home boasts tile and oak hardwood floors throughout along with an ELEVATOR! Plenty of storage on all levels, 2 en-suites on the top level. Walk down the street to street to World famous John's Pass.The living area is on the main level along with nooks for a small office den and a Bedroom, full bath with shower. On the top level is the Owners suite with a separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. Also, on the top level is the washer dryer and a guest bedroom with built in full bathroom. This property has water views and is on the ICW but does not have access to any boat spots. The marina is next door accessed from Gulf Blvd. Price Includes water, sewer, trash and basic cable (check on latest contract). First, Last and security deposit needed for move in ($96000.00). $100.00 per adult HOA application fee NO PETS. NO SMOKING. 3-bedroom, 3 Bathroom 2 car garage town home with swimming pool and spa
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/59565
Property Id 59565

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5448942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 131st Ave have any available units?
118 131st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madeira Beach, FL.
What amenities does 118 131st Ave have?
Some of 118 131st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 131st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
118 131st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 131st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 118 131st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madeira Beach.
Does 118 131st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 118 131st Ave offers parking.
Does 118 131st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 131st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 131st Ave have a pool?
Yes, 118 131st Ave has a pool.
Does 118 131st Ave have accessible units?
No, 118 131st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 118 131st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 131st Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 131st Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 131st Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
