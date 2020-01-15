118 131st Ave

Amenities

Unfurnished 3BR with Garage, walk to Johns Pass - Property Id: 59565



Very Clean and well-maintained end unit town home with private cabana poolside. The home boasts tile and oak hardwood floors throughout along with an ELEVATOR! Plenty of storage on all levels, 2 en-suites on the top level. Walk down the street to street to World famous John's Pass.The living area is on the main level along with nooks for a small office den and a Bedroom, full bath with shower. On the top level is the Owners suite with a separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. Also, on the top level is the washer dryer and a guest bedroom with built in full bathroom. This property has water views and is on the ICW but does not have access to any boat spots. The marina is next door accessed from Gulf Blvd. Price Includes water, sewer, trash and basic cable (check on latest contract). First, Last and security deposit needed for move in ($96000.00). $100.00 per adult HOA application fee NO PETS. NO SMOKING. 3-bedroom, 3 Bathroom 2 car garage town home with swimming pool and spa

No Pets Allowed



