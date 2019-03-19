114 145TH AVENUE E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Do not look any further, this is the only house for rent, LOCATED ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE BEAUTIFUL PUBLIC BEACH for this price. Take a towel and have a short walk to enjoy your swimming and beautiful sunsets every day it’s not a dream anymore! This cozy house is not only affordable, it has newer energy star roof 2017, newer Lennox air conditioner 2015, an updated plumbing and electric, remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, brand new Vinyl flooring and permitted sub-flooring. This is very rear opportunity to have home not only with private backyard and large deck, but also private front yard as well. NO GARAGE, but plenty of parking, you can park up to 5 cars. Extra storage upfront and shed on the backyard.Required to move in first month, last month and security.