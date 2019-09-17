101 154th Ave

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1c1e79008b ---- vd/lb Spacious one bedroom in quiet community. Updated eat in Kitchen with pass through. Large bedroom and walk in closet. Walk to Madeira Beach! Water/sewer/garbage included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
