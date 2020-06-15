All apartments in Lynn Haven
Find more places like 1704 Glencoe Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynn Haven, FL
/
1704 Glencoe Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1704 Glencoe Dr.

1704 Glencoe Drive · (850) 769-5775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lynn Haven
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1704 Glencoe Drive, Lynn Haven, FL 32444
Mowat Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1704 Glencoe Dr. · Avail. now

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1972 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- 4BR 2BA Home in desirable Lynn Haven. Interior features include 4 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious living area with electric fireplace, formal dining room and open kitchen with Corian countertops and lots of cabinets. Home is all brick home with fully sodded yard, sprinkler system and sidewalks. All sizes are approximate, please measure and verify if important. School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information. Pets allowed with owner approval and NON REFUNDABLE pet fee applies per pet. Breed restrictions apply. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important. Deposit is the same as the rent.

(RLNE4963993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Glencoe Dr. have any available units?
1704 Glencoe Dr. has a unit available for $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1704 Glencoe Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Glencoe Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Glencoe Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 Glencoe Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1704 Glencoe Dr. offer parking?
No, 1704 Glencoe Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1704 Glencoe Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Glencoe Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Glencoe Dr. have a pool?
No, 1704 Glencoe Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Glencoe Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1704 Glencoe Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Glencoe Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 Glencoe Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 Glencoe Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 Glencoe Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1704 Glencoe Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lynn Haven 2 BedroomsLynn Haven 3 Bedrooms
Lynn Haven Apartments with BalconyLynn Haven Apartments with Parking
Lynn Haven Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Panama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLCallaway, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLParker, FLMarianna, FL
Springfield, FLLower Grand Lagoon, FLCedar Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity