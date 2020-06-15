1704 Glencoe Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- 4BR 2BA Home in desirable Lynn Haven. Interior features include 4 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious living area with electric fireplace, formal dining room and open kitchen with Corian countertops and lots of cabinets. Home is all brick home with fully sodded yard, sprinkler system and sidewalks. All sizes are approximate, please measure and verify if important. School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information. Pets allowed with owner approval and NON REFUNDABLE pet fee applies per pet. Breed restrictions apply. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important. Deposit is the same as the rent.



(RLNE4963993)