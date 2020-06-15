All apartments in Lynn Haven
106 Shoreview Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

106 Shoreview Drive

106 Shoreview Drive · (850) 233-7926
Location

106 Shoreview Drive, Lynn Haven, FL 32404

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 Shoreview Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2011 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
106 Shoreview Drive Available 07/01/20 Executive 3 BR/2 BA Home by North Bay Haven at Villages of Mill Bayou! - Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept floor plan in the heart of Panama City! The home is located next to North Bay Haven Charter Academy and features a picnic area, fire pit, pavilion/gazebo, and community pool.

The open floor plan boasts a spacious living area and kitchen with ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen offers granite counters, shaker cabinets, stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. The formal dining room is just off the kitchen and captures views of the privacy fenced back yard. Featuring a split bedroom plan, the expansive master bedroom is on the back side of the home with views of back yard. The master has trey ceilings, carpet, and en suite bathroom with double vanities, floor-to-ceiling tiled shower, and spacious walk-in closet. Other bedrooms have carpet and 10' ceilings. Over-sized 2-car garage; This is a must see home!

**Pets negotiable upon approval with $250 non-refundable pet fee. Rental price includes pest control, lawn care and weed treatment, and easy to assemble hurricane shutters. The home also includes the following appliances: microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator with ice maker/water dispenser.

(RLNE4085522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Shoreview Drive have any available units?
106 Shoreview Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Shoreview Drive have?
Some of 106 Shoreview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Shoreview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
106 Shoreview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Shoreview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Shoreview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 106 Shoreview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 106 Shoreview Drive does offer parking.
Does 106 Shoreview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Shoreview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Shoreview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 106 Shoreview Drive has a pool.
Does 106 Shoreview Drive have accessible units?
No, 106 Shoreview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Shoreview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Shoreview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Shoreview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Shoreview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
