106 Shoreview Drive Available 07/01/20 Executive 3 BR/2 BA Home by North Bay Haven at Villages of Mill Bayou! - Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept floor plan in the heart of Panama City! The home is located next to North Bay Haven Charter Academy and features a picnic area, fire pit, pavilion/gazebo, and community pool.



The open floor plan boasts a spacious living area and kitchen with ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen offers granite counters, shaker cabinets, stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. The formal dining room is just off the kitchen and captures views of the privacy fenced back yard. Featuring a split bedroom plan, the expansive master bedroom is on the back side of the home with views of back yard. The master has trey ceilings, carpet, and en suite bathroom with double vanities, floor-to-ceiling tiled shower, and spacious walk-in closet. Other bedrooms have carpet and 10' ceilings. Over-sized 2-car garage; This is a must see home!



**Pets negotiable upon approval with $250 non-refundable pet fee. Rental price includes pest control, lawn care and weed treatment, and easy to assemble hurricane shutters. The home also includes the following appliances: microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator with ice maker/water dispenser.



