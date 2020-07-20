All apartments in Lutz
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

Livingston Family Community

15805 Martha Cir · No Longer Available
Location

15805 Martha Cir, Lutz, FL 33549

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in specials
affordable rates to get you into a mobile home!!!
Electric is on for your convenience!!
Kid and pet friendly **breed restrictions**
look today move tomorrow!!!
Call today and tour your home!!

(RLNE4645385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Livingston Family Community have any available units?
Livingston Family Community doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does Livingston Family Community have?
Some of Livingston Family Community's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Livingston Family Community currently offering any rent specials?
Livingston Family Community is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Livingston Family Community pet-friendly?
Yes, Livingston Family Community is pet friendly.
Does Livingston Family Community offer parking?
No, Livingston Family Community does not offer parking.
Does Livingston Family Community have units with washers and dryers?
No, Livingston Family Community does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Livingston Family Community have a pool?
No, Livingston Family Community does not have a pool.
Does Livingston Family Community have accessible units?
No, Livingston Family Community does not have accessible units.
Does Livingston Family Community have units with dishwashers?
No, Livingston Family Community does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Livingston Family Community have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Livingston Family Community has units with air conditioning.
