3315 Majestic View Dr

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Attention to detail and pride of ownership shows in every aspect of this 4 bedroom, 3 bath pool home - from the crown moulding that frames many of the rooms, to the high end sliding glass doors with electronic shade, and much more. The beautiful pavered driveway leads to the grand entry and foyer with a gorgeous custom wood ceiling. Just off the foyer, the formal living or dining room (could be used as either) allow for elegant parties or casual every day living. The kitchen offers lots of beautiful cabinetry and granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances and custom backsplash and pantry door. The spacious family room overlooks the sparkling pool through the triple sliding glass doors. The downstairs master suite offers views of the pool and also features a large private bathroom with garden tub and separate shower - you'll love the custom sliding "barn door" that leads to the bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms downstairs that are adjacent to the home's second full bath. Upstairs, the loft area is next to the 4th bedroom with a private bathroom, making this an ideal guest suite. Schedule a tour today! Equal Housing Opportunity.