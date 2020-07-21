All apartments in Lutz
3315 Majestic View Dr
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:45 AM

3315 Majestic View Dr

3315 Majestic View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3315 Majestic View Drive, Lutz, FL 33558

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Attention to detail and pride of ownership shows in every aspect of this 4 bedroom, 3 bath pool home - from the crown moulding that frames many of the rooms, to the high end sliding glass doors with electronic shade, and much more. The beautiful pavered driveway leads to the grand entry and foyer with a gorgeous custom wood ceiling. Just off the foyer, the formal living or dining room (could be used as either) allow for elegant parties or casual every day living. The kitchen offers lots of beautiful cabinetry and granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances and custom backsplash and pantry door. The spacious family room overlooks the sparkling pool through the triple sliding glass doors. The downstairs master suite offers views of the pool and also features a large private bathroom with garden tub and separate shower - you'll love the custom sliding "barn door" that leads to the bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms downstairs that are adjacent to the home's second full bath. Upstairs, the loft area is next to the 4th bedroom with a private bathroom, making this an ideal guest suite. Schedule a tour today! Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 Majestic View Dr have any available units?
3315 Majestic View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 3315 Majestic View Dr have?
Some of 3315 Majestic View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 Majestic View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3315 Majestic View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 Majestic View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3315 Majestic View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lutz.
Does 3315 Majestic View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3315 Majestic View Dr offers parking.
Does 3315 Majestic View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3315 Majestic View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 Majestic View Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3315 Majestic View Dr has a pool.
Does 3315 Majestic View Dr have accessible units?
No, 3315 Majestic View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 Majestic View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3315 Majestic View Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3315 Majestic View Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3315 Majestic View Dr has units with air conditioning.
