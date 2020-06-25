19209 N Us Highway 41

Amenities

Hwy 41 Frontage Lutz Free Standing Office Building Available For Rent. This is a professional office building and is currently has furnished and set up as a professional office. Will lease for the higher price furnished or at the lower price unfurnished. The space available is the downstairs office that features 2000 sq. ft. of usable space. It has 7 separate offices plus a lobby area, conference room, IT cage, printing / filing area and kitchen. This office was most recently used as a professional office and has several offices with very funcional built in desks. Excellent Visibility for your company directly off of HWY 41 on East side of 4 lane Hwy. Signage is available for tenants use. Call for more details and to schedule a tour today