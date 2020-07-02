All apartments in Lutz
Find more places like 18402 Tapestry Lake Cir 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lutz, FL
/
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir 3
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

18402 Tapestry Lake Cir 3

18402 Tapestry Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lutz
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

18402 Tapestry Lake Circle, Lutz, FL 33548

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
yoga
Sunny Lutz apartment rental - Property Id: 240702

Newer community with 24/7 fitness, spin and yoga, coffee bar, club room, business center, gated entry, pet park, wood floors in living room, stainless appliances, granite, washer/dryer, top floor. Great location by N Dale Mabry, Veterans Expressway, Lutz.
Just contact Suzie via phone, text, or email for tours. (727-420-7912)
Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
* A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)
Year lease - renter pays for water/swr/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-*Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees-per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*NO Section 8**No Short term
**All properties by appointment only**

*Please note-you apply at the apartment community not through Suzie
You may email me directly regarding the property
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240702
Property Id 240702

(RLNE5630027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18402 Tapestry Lake Cir 3 have any available units?
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 18402 Tapestry Lake Cir 3 have?
Some of 18402 Tapestry Lake Cir 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18402 Tapestry Lake Cir 3 currently offering any rent specials?
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18402 Tapestry Lake Cir 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18402 Tapestry Lake Cir 3 is pet friendly.
Does 18402 Tapestry Lake Cir 3 offer parking?
No, 18402 Tapestry Lake Cir 3 does not offer parking.
Does 18402 Tapestry Lake Cir 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18402 Tapestry Lake Cir 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18402 Tapestry Lake Cir 3 have a pool?
No, 18402 Tapestry Lake Cir 3 does not have a pool.
Does 18402 Tapestry Lake Cir 3 have accessible units?
No, 18402 Tapestry Lake Cir 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 18402 Tapestry Lake Cir 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18402 Tapestry Lake Cir 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 18402 Tapestry Lake Cir 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18402 Tapestry Lake Cir 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop
Lutz, FL 33558
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane
Lutz, FL 33548
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir
Lutz, FL 33548
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir
Lutz, FL 33559
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir
Lutz, FL 33559

Similar Pages

Lutz 1 BedroomsLutz 2 Bedrooms
Lutz 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLutz Apartments with Gym
Lutz Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa