Lutz, FL
18065 Promenade Park Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:07 PM

18065 Promenade Park Lane

18065 Promenade Park Ln · No Longer Available
Location

18065 Promenade Park Ln, Lutz, FL 33548
Lake Brant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn. When you enter your 1, 2 or 3-bedroom apartment-home, available with private entry or elevator-access options, you will find it complete with designer finishes, meticulous attention to details, and every convenience you can think of. Live in comfort, entertain in style, upgrade to technology and go green; it's all designed with you in mind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18065 Promenade Park Lane have any available units?
18065 Promenade Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 18065 Promenade Park Lane have?
Some of 18065 Promenade Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18065 Promenade Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18065 Promenade Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18065 Promenade Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18065 Promenade Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lutz.
Does 18065 Promenade Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18065 Promenade Park Lane offers parking.
Does 18065 Promenade Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18065 Promenade Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18065 Promenade Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18065 Promenade Park Lane has a pool.
Does 18065 Promenade Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 18065 Promenade Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18065 Promenade Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18065 Promenade Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18065 Promenade Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18065 Promenade Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
