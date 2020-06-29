All apartments in Lutz
17829 CRANBROOK DRIVE
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

17829 CRANBROOK DRIVE

17829 Cranbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17829 Cranbrook Drive, Lutz, FL 33549

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
NO HOA! Welcome HOME to this Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath POOL home in the heart of LUTZ. As you approach this home you are met by a beautiful WHITE PICKET FENCE, large double doors, and a giant covered porch to enjoy the Florida weather. Upon entering the home you are greeted with a spacious OPEN LAYOUT with a large Living room, dining area, and a SPECTACULAR kitchen with stainless steel appliances, GRANITE countertops, tiled backsplash and light cabinets. The Master bedroom has a LARGE master bath with a beautifully updated WALK-IN shower. There is plenty of room to entertain in the large fully screened patio in the backyard. One of the greatest benefits of this location is the A RATED SCHOOLSl. This home is conveniently located to shopping, dining, major roadways, and Tampa area attractions. POOL Maintenance is included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17829 CRANBROOK DRIVE have any available units?
17829 CRANBROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 17829 CRANBROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 17829 CRANBROOK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17829 CRANBROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
17829 CRANBROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17829 CRANBROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 17829 CRANBROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lutz.
Does 17829 CRANBROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 17829 CRANBROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 17829 CRANBROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17829 CRANBROOK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17829 CRANBROOK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 17829 CRANBROOK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 17829 CRANBROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 17829 CRANBROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 17829 CRANBROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17829 CRANBROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17829 CRANBROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17829 CRANBROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
