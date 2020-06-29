17829 CRANBROOK DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

NO HOA! Welcome HOME to this Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath POOL home in the heart of LUTZ. As you approach this home you are met by a beautiful WHITE PICKET FENCE, large double doors, and a giant covered porch to enjoy the Florida weather. Upon entering the home you are greeted with a spacious OPEN LAYOUT with a large Living room, dining area, and a SPECTACULAR kitchen with stainless steel appliances, GRANITE countertops, tiled backsplash and light cabinets. The Master bedroom has a LARGE master bath with a beautifully updated WALK-IN shower. There is plenty of room to entertain in the large fully screened patio in the backyard. One of the greatest benefits of this location is the A RATED SCHOOLSl. This home is conveniently located to shopping, dining, major roadways, and Tampa area attractions. POOL Maintenance is included!