All apartments in Lutz
Find more places like 17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lutz, FL
/
17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE

17813 Daisy Farm Drive · (813) 629-1502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lutz
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

17813 Daisy Farm Drive, Lutz, FL 33559

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4031 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Cordoba Ranch - Gorgeous estate home 4,031 SF, 4 bedroom, 3 ½ bath, 3 car split garage with office and an enormous bonus room on over ½ acre. Home includes an upgraded security system, whole home air purification system that is effective against Coronavirus, mold, allergens and many other household pathogens. (See attachment for full details). Kitchen is a chef’s modern delight with induction cook-top, large granite island, large farm sink, ample storage, upgraded stainless steel appliances with built in ovens, under cabinet lighting, glass tile back-splash, and a large walk-in pantry. Master suite has grand entrance, a tiered ceiling, separate shower, a garden tub, dual separated sinks with granite, as well as a huge closet. bedroom is adjacent to pool bath. Master, Bonus/loft & 2 BR upstairs. Convenient to USF, I-275, hospitals, VA and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE have any available units?
17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE have?
Some of 17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lutz.
Does 17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir
Lutz, FL 33559
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop
Lutz, FL 33558
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir
Lutz, FL 33559
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane
Lutz, FL 33548
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir
Lutz, FL 33548

Similar Pages

Lutz 1 BedroomsLutz 2 Bedrooms
Lutz Apartments with GymsLutz Apartments with Parking
Lutz Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity