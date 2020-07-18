17813 DAISY FARM DRIVE

Amenities

Cordoba Ranch - Gorgeous estate home 4,031 SF, 4 bedroom, 3 ½ bath, 3 car split garage with office and an enormous bonus room on over ½ acre. Home includes an upgraded security system, whole home air purification system that is effective against Coronavirus, mold, allergens and many other household pathogens. (See attachment for full details). Kitchen is a chef’s modern delight with induction cook-top, large granite island, large farm sink, ample storage, upgraded stainless steel appliances with built in ovens, under cabinet lighting, glass tile back-splash, and a large walk-in pantry. Master suite has grand entrance, a tiered ceiling, separate shower, a garden tub, dual separated sinks with granite, as well as a huge closet. bedroom is adjacent to pool bath. Master, Bonus/loft & 2 BR upstairs. Convenient to USF, I-275, hospitals, VA and shopping.