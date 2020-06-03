All apartments in Lutz
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

17109 DILLARD COURT

17109 Dillard Court · No Longer Available
Location

17109 Dillard Court, Lutz, FL 33559

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story 4BR/2.5BA Lutz home on large lot on conservation with 3 car garage. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Spacious 2 story 4BR/2.5BA home in Avendale subdivision in Lutz. Home features attached 3 gar garage and is situated on large lot and looks out to conservation area. Home features well and septic system. Marble tile flooring on first floor and baths and carpet on second story and bedrooms. Formal living and dining area, great room great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, island and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful master bedroom features master bath the garden tub and shower. Great Lutz location close to Wiregrass, the University of South Tampa, the new Outlet Mall, Hospitals e.g., Veteran and Tampa Hospital/Emergency Room. Great Schools, Entertainment (Busch Gardens), Parks (Lettuce Park), Restaurants, Movies, and much more. Lawncare included. Call now to view this great home.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1609011?accessKey=5de0

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE5228708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17109 DILLARD COURT have any available units?
17109 DILLARD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lutz, FL.
What amenities does 17109 DILLARD COURT have?
Some of 17109 DILLARD COURT's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17109 DILLARD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
17109 DILLARD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17109 DILLARD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 17109 DILLARD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 17109 DILLARD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 17109 DILLARD COURT offers parking.
Does 17109 DILLARD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17109 DILLARD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17109 DILLARD COURT have a pool?
No, 17109 DILLARD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 17109 DILLARD COURT have accessible units?
No, 17109 DILLARD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 17109 DILLARD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 17109 DILLARD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17109 DILLARD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 17109 DILLARD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

