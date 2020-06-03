17109 DILLARD COURT

Amenities

Beautiful 2 story 4BR/2.5BA Lutz home on large lot on conservation with 3 car garage. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Spacious 2 story 4BR/2.5BA home in Avendale subdivision in Lutz. Home features attached 3 gar garage and is situated on large lot and looks out to conservation area. Home features well and septic system. Marble tile flooring on first floor and baths and carpet on second story and bedrooms. Formal living and dining area, great room great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, island and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful master bedroom features master bath the garden tub and shower. Great Lutz location close to Wiregrass, the University of South Tampa, the new Outlet Mall, Hospitals e.g., Veteran and Tampa Hospital/Emergency Room. Great Schools, Entertainment (Busch Gardens), Parks (Lettuce Park), Restaurants, Movies, and much more. Lawncare included. Call now to view this great home.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1609011?accessKey=5de0



