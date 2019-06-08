816 Terrace Ridge Circle, Loughman, FL 33896 Town Center
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Large fully renovated condo located in well looked after Terrace Ridge community. Conveniently located near I.4 and all new shopping center. Enjoy the pond view from your private balcony. Upgraded kitchen, wood laminate floors. Property is immaculate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
