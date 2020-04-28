733 RESERVE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the the highly desirable community of Reserves of Town Center. This well maintained home comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, two master bedrooms, open floorplan with lots of natural light, heated pool with amazing views to the pond and much more!This community is conveniently located near Walt Disney World, Shopping, Restaurants, Major Roadways, Reunion/Championsgate Area, And Several Golf Courses. Home is fully furnished. Rent includes lawn care, pool maintenance, internet and cable. Long term or short term tenants are welcome.