406 TERRACE RIDGE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Ready to move in! Ground floor 2beb/ 2bath condo in gated community. Furniture is optional. Well kept. Laminated floor in bedrooms and tile floor in wet areas. Located across from the community pool. Ideal location minutes from shopping plaza and Orlando's Theme Parks.