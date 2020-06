Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

WELCOME HOME! Looking for the perfect rental that is nearly brand new and move in ready? Well look no further it has arrived. This 1,980 square foot town-home makes you feel right at home. This house has been kept up by its original owner and is in immaculate condition. As you enter the home you walk into the wide open kitchen/living/dining combination with ceramic tile all throughout. The kitchen consists of dark espresso cabinets with granite counter tops that compliment the over-sized island great for entertaining guest or prepping a great family dinner. Upstairs you will find the 3 bedrooms, 2 being separated by a long hall that leads you into the master suite for a little bit of that extra privacy. Contact me today for your private showing.