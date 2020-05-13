All apartments in Loughman
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:35 AM

168 Imperial Oak Ct

168 Imperial Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

168 Imperial Oak Court, Loughman, FL 33896
Thousand Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Pool and spa looking over conservation. Fenced back yard.

To view a full 360 tour of this home, copy and paste to your browser to view
https://players.cupix.com/p/hBC13R8O

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Imperial Oak Ct have any available units?
168 Imperial Oak Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loughman, FL.
What amenities does 168 Imperial Oak Ct have?
Some of 168 Imperial Oak Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Imperial Oak Ct currently offering any rent specials?
168 Imperial Oak Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Imperial Oak Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 168 Imperial Oak Ct is pet friendly.
Does 168 Imperial Oak Ct offer parking?
Yes, 168 Imperial Oak Ct offers parking.
Does 168 Imperial Oak Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 168 Imperial Oak Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Imperial Oak Ct have a pool?
Yes, 168 Imperial Oak Ct has a pool.
Does 168 Imperial Oak Ct have accessible units?
No, 168 Imperial Oak Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Imperial Oak Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 Imperial Oak Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 168 Imperial Oak Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 168 Imperial Oak Ct has units with air conditioning.

