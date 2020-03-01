All apartments in Loughman
Last updated March 1 2020 at 8:31 AM

116 QUIET OAK COURT

116 Quiet Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

116 Quiet Oak Court, Loughman, FL 33896
Thousand Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious yard that wraps around to the backyard, where you will find a screened-in patio and in-ground pool area for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout the communal living rooms, plush carpeting in the cozy bedrooms, lots of natural lighting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 QUIET OAK COURT have any available units?
116 QUIET OAK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loughman, FL.
What amenities does 116 QUIET OAK COURT have?
Some of 116 QUIET OAK COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 QUIET OAK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
116 QUIET OAK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 QUIET OAK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 116 QUIET OAK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loughman.
Does 116 QUIET OAK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 116 QUIET OAK COURT offers parking.
Does 116 QUIET OAK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 QUIET OAK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 QUIET OAK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 116 QUIET OAK COURT has a pool.
Does 116 QUIET OAK COURT have accessible units?
No, 116 QUIET OAK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 116 QUIET OAK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 QUIET OAK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 QUIET OAK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 QUIET OAK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
