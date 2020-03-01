116 QUIET OAK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious yard that wraps around to the backyard, where you will find a screened-in patio and in-ground pool area for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout the communal living rooms, plush carpeting in the cozy bedrooms, lots of natural lighting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!



