533 Ridgeline Run
533 Ridgeline Run

533 Ridgeline Run · No Longer Available
533 Ridgeline Run, Longwood, FL 32750

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 533 Ridgeline Run have any available units?
533 Ridgeline Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
Is 533 Ridgeline Run currently offering any rent specials?
533 Ridgeline Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Ridgeline Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 Ridgeline Run is pet friendly.
Does 533 Ridgeline Run offer parking?
No, 533 Ridgeline Run does not offer parking.
Does 533 Ridgeline Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 Ridgeline Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Ridgeline Run have a pool?
No, 533 Ridgeline Run does not have a pool.
Does 533 Ridgeline Run have accessible units?
No, 533 Ridgeline Run does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Ridgeline Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 Ridgeline Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 533 Ridgeline Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 Ridgeline Run does not have units with air conditioning.

