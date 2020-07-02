Amenities

502 E Jessup Ave SEMINOLE Available 06/13/20 Longwood - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom - $1450.00 - 3/2, Single Family Home, Living Room, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Disposal, Washer and Dryer, Tile and Hardwood Flooring, Screened Patio, Fenced, Pets OK, Year Built: 1959/ 1,352 Sqft.



Directions: I-4 WEST: Take exit 98 toward Lake Mary/Heathrow, Use the left 2 lanes to turn left onto W Lake Mary Blvd (signs for Sanford Airport), Use the right 2 lanes to turn right onto Lake Emma Rd, Turn left onto Longwood Hills Rd, Turn right onto N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Turn left onto Georgia Ave, Turn right at the 1st cross street onto N Grant St, Turn left onto E Jessup Ave, Home will be on the right.



