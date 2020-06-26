All apartments in Longwood
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

452 Longwood Cir

452 Longwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

452 Longwood Circle, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Available 12/01/19 Single Family Home - Property Id: 115103

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/115103p
Property Id 115103

(RLNE5286946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 Longwood Cir have any available units?
452 Longwood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 452 Longwood Cir have?
Some of 452 Longwood Cir's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 Longwood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
452 Longwood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 Longwood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 452 Longwood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 452 Longwood Cir offer parking?
No, 452 Longwood Cir does not offer parking.
Does 452 Longwood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 452 Longwood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 Longwood Cir have a pool?
No, 452 Longwood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 452 Longwood Cir have accessible units?
No, 452 Longwood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 452 Longwood Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 452 Longwood Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 452 Longwood Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 452 Longwood Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

