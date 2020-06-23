All apartments in Longwood
Find more places like 446 TULLIS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longwood, FL
/
446 TULLIS AVENUE
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

446 TULLIS AVENUE

446 Tullis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Longwood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

446 Tullis Avenue, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
446 Tullis Ave - Longwood - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This home features real hardwood floors, formal living and dining room, Foyer and eat in kitchen. One car carport and almost 1/2 acre of land. Large utility building in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 446 TULLIS AVENUE have any available units?
446 TULLIS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 446 TULLIS AVENUE have?
Some of 446 TULLIS AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 446 TULLIS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
446 TULLIS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 TULLIS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 446 TULLIS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longwood.
Does 446 TULLIS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 446 TULLIS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 446 TULLIS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 446 TULLIS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 TULLIS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 446 TULLIS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 446 TULLIS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 446 TULLIS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 446 TULLIS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 446 TULLIS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 446 TULLIS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 446 TULLIS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle
Longwood, FL 32779
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln
Longwood, FL 32708
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr
Longwood, FL 32779
Alta Longwood
881 W Warren Ave
Longwood, FL 32750

Similar Pages

Longwood 1 BedroomsLongwood 2 Bedrooms
Longwood Apartments with BalconyLongwood Dog Friendly Apartments
Longwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FL
Oak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College