446 Tullis Ave - Longwood - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This home features real hardwood floors, formal living and dining room, Foyer and eat in kitchen. One car carport and almost 1/2 acre of land. Large utility building in backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 446 TULLIS AVENUE have any available units?
446 TULLIS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 446 TULLIS AVENUE have?
Some of 446 TULLIS AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 446 TULLIS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
446 TULLIS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.