Longwood, FL
400 Georgia Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

400 Georgia Ave.

400 Georgia Avenue · (407) 999-6791
Location

400 Georgia Avenue, Longwood, FL 32750

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 400 Georgia Ave. · Avail. Jul 2

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1272 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
pool
400 Georgia Ave. Available 07/02/20 PRICE CUT!!! ELEGANT HOME WITH POOL IN LONGWOOD - PRICE CUT!!! ELEGANT HOME WITH POOL IN LONGWOOD
400 GEORGIA AVENUE
LONGWOOD, FL 32750
Rent: $1,500/month
3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathroom
Nice home with large fenced in back yard. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by ASDF 1234 LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 999-6791. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $1,600, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on contents of application, an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one month’s rent may apply. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE2507250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Georgia Ave. have any available units?
400 Georgia Ave. has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 400 Georgia Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
400 Georgia Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Georgia Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Georgia Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 400 Georgia Ave. offer parking?
No, 400 Georgia Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 400 Georgia Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Georgia Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Georgia Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 400 Georgia Ave. has a pool.
Does 400 Georgia Ave. have accessible units?
Yes, 400 Georgia Ave. has accessible units.
Does 400 Georgia Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Georgia Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Georgia Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Georgia Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
