4 Tappan Zee Lane
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:53 PM

4 Tappan Zee Lane

4 Tappan Zee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4 Tappan Zee Lane, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Longwood POOL HOME 3br 2.5ba BONUS ROOM and climate controlled workshop/office/storage space in Sleepy Hollow!! Located in SEMINOLE COUNTY, this home offers formal living and dining room, family room with wood burning fireplace, NEW REFRIGERATOR. HUGE BONUS ROOM in rear, with floor to ceiling sliding glass doors providing views of the manicured lawn & landscaping, is the perfect place for game room, second family room or lounging area. All bedrooms upstairs, including the spacious master suite with the master bath featuring updated shower. Second bath upstairs has a tub/shower combo. Downstairs half bath off the hall/bonus room. Large pool in the FENCED IN YARD on the oversized lot, with pool service INCLUDED IN RENT. In the garage there is another bonus room/workshop/office with window AC. Washer and dryer included as-is, and to be maintained by tenant at tenant\'s expense. Lawn care (cutting of lawn and shrubs) INCLUDED IN RENT. Location is convenient to I-4, Altamonte Mall, as well as local shopping and dining. Owner will consider one pet, with increase in security deposit. Drive by first, then schedule your appointment to view this home today!!

Bonus Room
Includes Lawn Service
Pool Service Included
Private In Ground Pool
Workshop

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Tappan Zee Lane have any available units?
4 Tappan Zee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 4 Tappan Zee Lane have?
Some of 4 Tappan Zee Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Tappan Zee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4 Tappan Zee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Tappan Zee Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Tappan Zee Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4 Tappan Zee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4 Tappan Zee Lane offers parking.
Does 4 Tappan Zee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Tappan Zee Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Tappan Zee Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4 Tappan Zee Lane has a pool.
Does 4 Tappan Zee Lane have accessible units?
No, 4 Tappan Zee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Tappan Zee Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Tappan Zee Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Tappan Zee Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Tappan Zee Lane has units with air conditioning.
