4 Tappan Zee Lane

Longwood POOL HOME 3br 2.5ba BONUS ROOM and climate controlled workshop/office/storage space in Sleepy Hollow!! Located in SEMINOLE COUNTY, this home offers formal living and dining room, family room with wood burning fireplace, NEW REFRIGERATOR. HUGE BONUS ROOM in rear, with floor to ceiling sliding glass doors providing views of the manicured lawn & landscaping, is the perfect place for game room, second family room or lounging area. All bedrooms upstairs, including the spacious master suite with the master bath featuring updated shower. Second bath upstairs has a tub/shower combo. Downstairs half bath off the hall/bonus room. Large pool in the FENCED IN YARD on the oversized lot, with pool service INCLUDED IN RENT. In the garage there is another bonus room/workshop/office with window AC. Washer and dryer included as-is, and to be maintained by tenant at tenant\'s expense. Lawn care (cutting of lawn and shrubs) INCLUDED IN RENT. Location is convenient to I-4, Altamonte Mall, as well as local shopping and dining. Owner will consider one pet, with increase in security deposit. Drive by first, then schedule your appointment to view this home today!!



