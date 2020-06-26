All apartments in Longwood
Last updated February 3 2020 at 10:53 PM

312 Bahia Circle

312 Bahia Circle · No Longer Available
Location

312 Bahia Circle, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
green community
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
green community
24hr maintenance
Located in the desirable Longwood Green community this beautiful 4-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom home is beautiful! The interior features a Formal Living and Dining Room, with a large Kitchen that opens to the Family Room. The home also features a large deck which overlooks the back yard, perfect for entertaining or enjoying the Central Florida sunset!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Bahia Circle have any available units?
312 Bahia Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 312 Bahia Circle have?
Some of 312 Bahia Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Bahia Circle currently offering any rent specials?
312 Bahia Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Bahia Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Bahia Circle is pet friendly.
Does 312 Bahia Circle offer parking?
No, 312 Bahia Circle does not offer parking.
Does 312 Bahia Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Bahia Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Bahia Circle have a pool?
No, 312 Bahia Circle does not have a pool.
Does 312 Bahia Circle have accessible units?
No, 312 Bahia Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Bahia Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Bahia Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Bahia Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Bahia Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
