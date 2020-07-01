All apartments in Longwood
1510 Canary Street

1510 Canary Street · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Canary Street, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This This immaculate home is spacious and features and open split bedroom plan. The gorgeous kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The home has (2) sets of sliding doors which lead you to the screened patio and a fully fenced backyard. The home is also just a few miles from all that you need with easy access to SR 434 and 17-92. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Canary Street have any available units?
1510 Canary Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 1510 Canary Street have?
Some of 1510 Canary Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Canary Street currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Canary Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Canary Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 Canary Street is pet friendly.
Does 1510 Canary Street offer parking?
No, 1510 Canary Street does not offer parking.
Does 1510 Canary Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Canary Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Canary Street have a pool?
No, 1510 Canary Street does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Canary Street have accessible units?
No, 1510 Canary Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Canary Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 Canary Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 Canary Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 Canary Street does not have units with air conditioning.

